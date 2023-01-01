  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik

Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik

Akarca, Turkey
from € 260,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
1 / 14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 177 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Seki, Turkey
Residential complex MASLAK FAMILY FLATS
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
Akarca, Turkey
from € 260,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 113 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
A real complex for modern people should be alive, safe, attractive, and sustainable. This complex will give its residents real comfort and make it as affordable as possible. Located in a quiet area of Alanya, the project was created for people who value comfort and tranquility. Residents of their own apartments will be able to appreciate the high quality of construction, as well as enjoy the rich infrastructure. For the construction of the complex, a high-quality housing system was chosen, and the architecture is characterized by the aesthetics of modern minimalism and concise solutions. The range of apartments is distinguished by a variety of functional planning solutions: from compact apartments to options with spacious living rooms and even duplex apartments. And from the windows you can enjoy soothing views of the mountain range or decorative landscaping inside the courtyard. If necessary, in just 5 minutes you can reach the sandy beach, as the distance to the sea is only 300 meters, and by car or public transport in 10 minutes you can reach the center of Alanya, and the famous Cleopatra beach. • Outdoor swimming pool with slides• Children's swimming pool• Indoor heated pool and Jacuzzi• Gym• Turkish hammam• Sauna• Roman steam room• Massage rooms• Lobby and lounge area with bar• Playroom with billiards and table tennis• Playstation room• Mini cinema• Library• Playground• Landscaped garden with fountains• Tennis court• Outdoor parking• Covered parking, also for bicycles• Pantries• 2 elevators in each block• Satellite antenna• Electricity generator• 24-hour video surveillance, caretaker, security   The developer also provides for a full range of social infrastructure. Therefore, near the territory of the residential quarter there are educational and developing locations, a school, a kindergarten, shops, a farmers' market, supermarkets, public transport stops. And if necessary, you can always seek qualified medical care at the clinic for children and adults.   Distance to Antalya Airport: 130 km.Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 35 km.Distance to the center of Alanya: 6 km.Distance to the sea: 245 m.Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure facilities: 50 m.Distance to market on Thursdays: 800 m There is an interest-free installment plan up to a year with a down payment for 24 months. only 30% of the total value of the property. Start of construction: autumn 2022. Completion of construction: autumn 2024.
Residential quarter A project with an incredibly convenient location
Avsallar, Turkey
In Avsallar, 25 km. in the north-west of Alanya towards Antalya, just 1300 meters from the famous Incekum beach, a multifunctional complex will be built, consisting of 1 residential block and occupying a total area of 1468 m2, including a residential part and its own infrastructure. This is a great opportunity to make a bargain, because real estate in the primary market is steadily growing in price and is in stable demand. Developed infrastructure and a wide range of apartments also make the projects under construction an attractive investment product. This project, in all its characteristics, fully meets the requirements for high-price objects, and a functional internal infrastructure will provide residents with everything they need: from your own apartment you can go down to the first floor to the gym, sauna, playground, swimming pool. The common areas and apartments are finished with superior quality materials and the layouts of the apartments can meet any demand. For security, CCTV cameras will appear on the territory, and access to the residential area will be closed to outsiders.   Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Outdoor playground Indoor playground Video surveillance system Closed area Internet throughout the complex Generator Elevator   Completion of the construction of the complex 01.01.2023   With an initial payment of 40%, payment by installments is possible until the project is put into operation.
Realting.com
Go