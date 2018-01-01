  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul

Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul

Akarca, Turkey
from € 303,835
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Tuzla district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 350 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex overlooking nature
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 303,835
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Spacious apartment on the first line in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Then you will be interested in our offer! For sale are spacious apartments on the first line in the Cebeci 6 complex. This complex was built in 2005, but is not inferior in quality to modern luxury residences, since the Cebeci Group is one of the most famous developers of residential projects in Alanya, mainly in the most modern and popular area among tourists is Mahmutlar. During its successful work, the Cebeci Group has built two large hotels and 21 residential complexes, which is more than 4,000 housing units. The complex consists of 2 8-storey blocks with 36 apartments. In a fenced area, for your convenience, there is a swimming pool and a green area. The complex is also equipped with a generator in case of emergency power outages. The complex is maintained by the manager. The city's infrastructure is only 100 meters away, so you can easily get to the nearest store and indulge in some shopping. The object offered for sale has a total area of ​​130 sq.m. and consists of an American-style kitchen combined with a living room, which will allow you to spend time talking with guests and at the same time not miss the chance to show off your culinary skills, 2 bedrooms, one of which has a private bathroom for convenience. The apartments are fully equipped with furniture and all necessary household appliances (refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove with extractor hood, dishwasher, microwave oven, air conditioners). The balcony offers views of palm trees and the Mediterranean coast.
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul.

This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle. 

The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs. 

The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach. 

External infrastructure: 

Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc. 

The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces. 

Internal infrastructure: 

kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new luxury residential complex with all amenities is being built in the very center of Alanya. The residential complex is located in an excellent area surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure, 1300m from the sea and the sandy beach of Cleopatra.
Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city. 
The project consists of one 6-storey residential block, which includes 20 comfortable apartments. For sale are apartments of layout 1 + 1 and 3 + 1.
All apartments are sold with high quality finishes, steel entrance doors, kitchen headsets, plumbing, etc.
The commissioning of the project is expected in December 2023.

Realting.com
Go