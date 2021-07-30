  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 1,100,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 197 to 408 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Investment Apartments in Demirtas Alanya Close to the Beach
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex New investment project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residence 5 Star Rotana Quality Residences in Bomonti
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar
Akarca, Turkey
from € 1,100,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 220,000
76–235 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2023

5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air.

The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper.

The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed.

Complex infrastructure:

● Large outdoor pool 

● Children's pool 

● Indoor heated pool

● Fitness room

● Sauna

● Steam room

● Salt room

● Shock room

● Billiards and table tennis

● Outdoor chess Playground

● Open Fitness Area

● Open and closed playgrounds

● Lounge Room

● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court

● Green Garden on site

● BBQ Place

● Recreation Rope

● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool

● Lobby in the TV area

● Open parking

● Electric generator

● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24

● See complex, gardener

 

Start of construction: 07/30/2021

End of construction: 03/30/2023

 

Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new project, combining the three main components of highly liquid housing: an excellent location, a rich infrastructure for life and relaxation and an excellent quality of housing, which is rented to customers in a finished clean finish. The complex combines the concept of a residential complex, which is expressed in functional, convenient layouts and the highest standards.
The project is located in one of the busy, resort areas of Alanya – Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and the natural beauties of coniferous forests. The distance to the sea is 800m, to the center of Alanya 20 km. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, network supermarkets and the farm market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools and more.
Residential complex consists of one residential block for 72 apartments of various layouts. For sale are 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1. The completion of the project is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey

 

The biggest compound in the new urbaization area of Istanbul that easy access to Istanbul Airport, mega governmental hospitals, city parks and other governmental falicities.

Realting.com
Go