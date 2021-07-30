Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Uskyudar

Karakocali, Turkey

from € 220,000

76–235 m² 8 apartments

Completion date: 2023

5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air.

The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper.

The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed.

Complex infrastructure:

● Large outdoor pool

● Children's pool

● Indoor heated pool

● Fitness room

● Sauna

● Steam room

● Salt room

● Shock room

● Billiards and table tennis

● Outdoor chess Playground

● Open Fitness Area

● Open and closed playgrounds

● Lounge Room

● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court

● Green Garden on site

● BBQ Place

● Recreation Rope

● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool

● Lobby in the TV area

● Open parking

● Electric generator

● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24

● See complex, gardener

Start of construction: 07/30/2021

End of construction: 03/30/2023

Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction