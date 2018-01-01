Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy proekt iz 4 vysotnyh blokov v Stambule rayon Kadykey

Mersin, Turkey

from € 94,200

78–91 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

Real estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends!Real estate agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project by one of the best developers in the city of Mersin « MB AZURE RESORT »!New luxury complex in the Teja region, 50 m from the Mediterranean Great location for relaxation and permanent residence:< ul > < li > Soli Center 8 km < li > Mersin Marina 12 km < li > 20 minutes to the center of Mersin Č The complex consists of three blocks The entire area of the complex 16,000m2 Ľ apartment:< ul > < li > < p > 1 + from 78 m2 gross / 53 m2 net to 87 m2 gross / 68 m2 net ) < li > < p > 2 + 1 ( from 91 m2 gross / 62 m2 net to 124 m2 gross / 84 m2 net ) On the premises of eight apartments ( 2 + 1/2, 1 + 1/6 ) Design of apartments ĽExternal features: < p > • Central heating < p > • Centralized water heating < p > • Gasification complex < p > • Compliance with seismic standards < p > • Central satellite system < p > • Private security ( 24 hours ) • Hydroform < p > • fully automatic elevator Social areas: < p > • Landscape design of the closed area < p > • Swimming pool for adults and children < p > • Pool entertainment area < p > • Water park < p > • Turkish bath < p > • Sauna < p > • Indoor fitness center < p > • Basketball court < p • Karaoke room < p > • PlayStation < p > • Cafeteria < p > • Hairdresser < p > • Open / closed parking lot < p > • Open sports field • Children's playground < p > • Arboren < p > • Recreation area with sun loungers < p > • Barbecue area internal features: < p > • Infrastructure for the installation of a balcony for air conditioning and air conditioning systems < p > • Video intercom < p > • Steel front door < p > • Special hall design < p > • Floor parquet of the 1st. Class < p > • Floor cover for wet rooms ceramic and granite tiles of the 1st. Class < p > • Carpenter ( window ) made of PVC ( double glass ) < p > • Interior doors with special design cover < p > • Kitchen cabinets specially developed < p • Granite counter surfaces < p > • Specially developed model of suspended ceilings < p > • Cabinet for lines with a special design < p > • Hilton bathroom, sink, toilet < p > • Shower < p > • Laminated glass balcony rails and square handrails within walking distance, chain stores, cafes, bakery-conditers, pharmacies, bus stops, petrol station, state hospital, bazaar. ĽTo the beach 50 meters:1 + 1 of 94,200 € 2 + 1 of 144,800 € With a full payment of 100%, a discount of 10% is granted. Deadline: October 2024 Special offer for customers Well Homes Gayrimenkul:• Developer price • Installation 0% for 24 months • 50% deposit • Transaction support • Post-sale serviceA lot of fun booking your apartment as long as you are available. Write and call for real estate questions: Anastasia W / a: