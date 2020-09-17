Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 180 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.