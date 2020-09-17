  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty

Mersin, Turkey
from € 84,000
About the complex

We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.

SITE SUSTAINABLE FROM TWO BLOKOV A and B

COMPOSE FROM 1 + 1-2 + 1-3 + 1 QUARTERS

ON EACH ETAGE ON 5 QUARTERS

28 pcs. 1 + 1 75 m2

56 pcs. 2 + 1 110 m2

56 pcs. 3 + 1 130 m2

STAGE + 14 STAGE

OPEN POOL

TENNIS COORT

CHILD POOL

AKVAPARK

OPEN PARKING

OPEN / INTERNAL TRAINING ZAL

SAUNA

BATHROOM

FULL GENERATOR

HERE ZONE

BIBLIOTICS

ROOM FOR NEGOTIATIONS

TO SEA 200 METERS. Sandstone is a chic beach.

PLAN PAYMENTS

50% PAYMENT PROPOSED BY THE FINAL OFFICE 06/30/2023

