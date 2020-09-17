Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mersin, Turkey
from € 84,000
About the complex
We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.
SITE SUSTAINABLE FROM TWO BLOKOV A and B
COMPOSE FROM 1 + 1-2 + 1-3 + 1 QUARTERS
ON EACH ETAGE ON 5 QUARTERS
28 pcs. 1 + 1 75 m2
56 pcs. 2 + 1 110 m2
56 pcs. 3 + 1 130 m2
STAGE + 14 STAGE
OPEN POOL
TENNIS COORT
CHILD POOL
AKVAPARK
OPEN PARKING
OPEN / INTERNAL TRAINING ZAL
SAUNA
BATHROOM
FULL GENERATOR
HERE ZONE
BIBLIOTICS
ROOM FOR NEGOTIATIONS
TO SEA 200 METERS. Sandstone is a chic beach.
PLAN PAYMENTS
50% PAYMENT PROPOSED BY THE FINAL OFFICE 06/30/2023
New building location
Mersin, Turkey
