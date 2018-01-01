Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

The project is located in the Avsallar district, in one of the tourist centers of Alanya, a 10-minute walk from the city center. It attracts attention with its unique design and architectural solutions, which have gathered all the amenities of a modern city. The project with which we want to introduce you is the result of many years of work, thanks to the diversity of social facilities, maximizes the level of comfort and life. We present to your attention a project that consists of 2 separate blocks with an area of 6346 m2 which is located 5000 meters from the world-famous Injekum beach, 3,500 meters from the Injekum Forest Camp and 1,500 meters from the sea.

In addition, a beach related to this project is located 2000 meters from the complex. At a certain time of the day, a free shuttle service to the beach will be organized for residents.

We offer apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 ( 46m2-119m2 ). Estimated completion date for the project December 2023.