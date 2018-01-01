Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 135,178
About the complex

The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, boutiques, kindergartens, several schools, ATMs, post offices, veterinary clinics, and convenience stores.

  • Underground, E-5- 4 minutes by car, 13 minutes on foot
  • Perlavista Mall- 7 minutes by car .
  • Bakent University- 7 minutes by car
  • Waterfront - 20 minutes by car
  • Autopia Car Show - 2 minutes by car, 11 minutes on foot .
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residence Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Toroslar, Turkey
from € 64,000
Residential complex Apartments with unique design in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The project is located in the Avsallar district, in one of the tourist centers of Alanya, a 10-minute walk from the city center. It attracts attention with its unique design and architectural solutions, which have gathered all the amenities of a modern city. The project with which we want to introduce you is the result of many years of work, thanks to the diversity of social facilities, maximizes the level of comfort and life. We present to your attention a project that consists of 2 separate blocks with an area of 6346 m2 which is located 5000 meters from the world-famous Injekum beach, 3,500 meters from the Injekum Forest Camp and 1,500 meters from the sea.
In addition, a beach related to this project is located 2000 meters from the complex. At a certain time of the day, a free shuttle service to the beach will be organized for residents.
We offer apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 ( 46m2-119m2 ). Estimated completion date for the project December 2023.
Residential complex Luxury and Modern Consept İstanbul,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 249,692
125–225 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

Why buy this project:
- Breathtaking view of Marmara sea
- Family concept homes for sale in Beylikduzu
- Choose from two – four bedroom residences
- High quality of materials
- %70 green area
- Large balconies
- Excellent project with two social facilities for men-women separately
- Stores and branded boutiques for daily living within the site
- Turkish hammam inside of every flats with 3+1 and 4+1 form
- 1.5 km to metro station, 700m to seabus transport.

-


Facilities:
- On-site stores for daily needs
- Beautifully landscaped gardens
- Walking and running paths
- Ornamental pools and waterfalls
- Indoor swimming pools for men and women
- Football and basketball courts
- Fully equipped modern gym
- Relaxing sauna and Turkish bath
- Playground for children
- Secure complex with cameras
- Closed car park for residents
- Open car park for guests
Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 350 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
