Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 135,178
About the complex
The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen.Location and nearby infrastructure
Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, boutiques, kindergartens, several schools, ATMs, post offices, veterinary clinics, and convenience stores.
- Underground, E-5- 4 minutes by car, 13 minutes on foot
- Perlavista Mall- 7 minutes by car .
- Bakent University- 7 minutes by car
- Waterfront - 20 minutes by car
- Autopia Car Show - 2 minutes by car, 11 minutes on foot .
New building location
