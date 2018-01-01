  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

from € 549,616

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 549,616
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residential complex on the coast in Kartal, Istanbul's new developing centre. The project features spacious flats with 3-4 bedrooms. There are 2 residences on each floor to enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Each flat has a large balcony overlooking the sea.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby are cycling and walking paths, hospitals, universities, shopping centres, cafés and everything you need for comfortable metropolitan life:

  • Piazza Mall
  • Marmara University
  • Istanbul Marine
  • Mall Kartal Hospital
  • Ritim Istanbul Mall
  • Maltepe City Park
  • Aydos Forest
  • 250 m to Marmaray
  • 400 m to the sea
  • 2.5 km to Kadikoy metro station
  • 12 km to Sabiha Gokcen Airport
