Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 549,616
About the complex
The residential complex on the coast in Kartal, Istanbul's new developing centre. The project features spacious flats with 3-4 bedrooms. There are 2 residences on each floor to enjoy a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. Each flat has a large balcony overlooking the sea.Location and nearby infrastructure
Nearby are cycling and walking paths, hospitals, universities, shopping centres, cafés and everything you need for comfortable metropolitan life:
- Piazza Mall
- Marmara University
- Istanbul Marine
- Mall Kartal Hospital
- Ritim Istanbul Mall
- Maltepe City Park
- Aydos Forest
- 250 m to Marmaray
- 400 m to the sea
- 2.5 km to Kadikoy metro station
- 12 km to Sabiha Gokcen Airport
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
