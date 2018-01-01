Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 336,593
About the complex
The project on the European side of Istanbul, in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new urban area. The complex overlooks the Marmara Sea and parks. The metrobus station nearby is an advantage and value for investors.
The project has 3 blocks with commercial space and a variety of flat layouts: 1-2 bedroom standard apartments and duplexes. The building has a smart home system.Location and nearby infrastructure
Close to E-5 public transport stops, parks, stores, shopping centres, and cafes.
- Marmara Park - 600 m
- Yaşam Vadisi Park - 2.3km
- Perlavista - 3.6 km
- West Istanbul Marina - 7 km
- Medicana International Hospital - 1.5 km
