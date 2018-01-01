Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 356,435
1 / 24
About the complex
🌏 Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District
View of the Sea and Mountains
2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3
To the Sea: 1.700m
Heating ( batteries )
🌏 Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking.
🌏 Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea
Infrastructure: * OPEN POOL * WING BASSIN * AQUAPARK * FITNES - SAUNA-HAMAM, TENNIS * MINI FUTBOL * BBQ 24/7 * SECURITY * CHILD PLACE * MINI CLUB * MAGAZIN * BOULING * KAFE * RESTAURANT * GAME ROOM * SALON OF BEAUTY * Transfer to Beach
🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Installment payment -0% Initial installment -50%
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
Turkey, Аланья
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes