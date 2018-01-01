  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX

Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 356,435
Share using:
QR
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
1 / 24
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

🌏 Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District
View of the Sea and Mountains
2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3
To the Sea: 1.700m
Heating ( batteries )

🌏 Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking.

🌏 Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea  

Infrastructure: * OPEN POOL * WING BASSIN * AQUAPARK * FITNES - SAUNA-HAMAM, TENNIS * MINI FUTBOL * BBQ 24/7 * SECURITY * CHILD PLACE * MINI CLUB * MAGAZIN * BOULING * KAFE * RESTAURANT * GAME ROOM * SALON OF BEAUTY * Transfer to Beach

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship

Installment payment -0% Initial installment -50%

New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 356,435
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 45 to 91 m2.The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Apartment building Istanbul Kağıthane Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortable life in Istanbul. High investment specifications due to its proximity to the world of trade and finance and tourist attractions. Ready title deeds; the prices are the best in the real estate market with possible installments. In the middle of the express transportation node, near the main roads in the city. Modern apartments with smart systems and views of the green areas and urban areas.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The residential complex presents duplexes of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 107 to 197 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Realting.com
Go