  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa

Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 255,000
Share using:
QR
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Turkey, Alanya, OBA
BEST HOME Developer, DOWN TOWN Residential Complex 4 Enclosures on 4 floors To the Sea: 350m

🏡 Apartments: 1 + 1 - from 57.2 ( m2 ) From 255.000 € 2 + 1 - Duplex - from 120.8 ( m2 ) From 480.0 €.
Start of construction: December 2022.
Commissioning: December 2024.

🌏 Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool 440m2 • Jacuzzi • Children's pool • Playground • Lobby-Cafe 110m2 • Indoor pool • VİP-SPA • Turkish bath • Sauna • Massage rooms • Recreation Area • Gym • Children's Gaming Room • Cafe 266m2 • Open Parking • Closed Parking • Wi-Fi Zone • Satellite TV • Territory Highlight • Generator Equipment  

Furnishing in Apartments: ✅ Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms. ✅ Built-in wardrobe in the hallway ✅ Full household appliances package ✅ Air conditioning in each room ✅ Floor heating in bathrooms + Plumbing 🔥 Suitable for Turkish citizenship 🔥
👉 Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. QUARTERS FOR THE STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SAME. A VARGE BASIS OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY HOUSING ON THE MOST BENEFITS WITH HIGH RENT INCOME. CONDITIONED AT ALL STAGES OF THE MADE AND HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Real Estate Turkey

New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v finansovoy stolice Stambula - rayon Atashehir
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 255,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.

The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces.

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge)
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 9 minutes
  • Railway station - 15 minutes walk
  • University - 450 meters
  • Hospital - 200 meters
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turkey
Luxurious apartment in Demirtas, Alanya, with rich social amenities. Demirtas district is located 20 km from the city. It is only 16 km from the new Gazipasa Airport. Given all the advantages of the area, it is safe to assume that in a few years this area will become one of the most popular resort regions and the most attractive area for real estate investment. The area in this area is characterized by privacy, tranquility and amazing panoramic views of the sea and mountains. This brand new apartment in Alanya is located in a one block complex with rich social amenities such as: open pool Children's swimming pool barbecue areas playground 24/7 security car parking generator landscaped garden recreation areas sauna Fitness Centre concierge and Wi-Fi.
Residential complex Kompleks v Kargydzhake
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We bring to your attention a new investment project in the Kargicak region, only 2 km from the sea. The complex will consist of one low-rise block with 21 apartments. The developer offers apartments of different layouts of your choice:
1 + 1 apartment: 50.7 – 57.8 m ²
2 + 1 apartment: 94.25 m ²
2 + 1 penthouse: 115.6 m ²
3 + 1 penthouse: 209.2 - 211 m ²
3 + 1 duplex: 95.3 – 104.6 m ²
The complex has already begun its construction and will complete by August 2023. The construction company offers its customers favorable conditions for interest-free installment payments before completion of construction. The LCD will be equipped with such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor pool, a car park, a sauna, a fitness room, a Roman steam room and a conference room.
Kargyjak is located 16 km east of the historical center of Alanya and only 3 km from the center of the lively Mahmutlar. 30 km is the Alanya Gazipasha Airport. The infrastructure of Kargicak is not as diverse and rich as in neighboring areas of Alanya. Kargyjak began to intensively tune in just a few years ago. But there is everything necessary for everyday life and a comfortable stay: Migros chain grocery store, daily demand stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and a clinic. The farm market operates on Fridays on the border with the Mahmutlar area. Of the educational institutions there are primary and secondary public schools.
Transport links with all areas of Alanya are well established, the center of Alanya can be reached in 15 minutes, and Mahmutlar can be reached on foot.
 

Realting.com
Go