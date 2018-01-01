Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
About the complex
Turkey, Alanya, OBA
BEST HOME Developer, DOWN TOWN Residential Complex 4 Enclosures on 4 floors To the Sea: 350m
🏡 Apartments: 1 + 1 - from 57.2 ( m2 ) From 255.000 € 2 + 1 - Duplex - from 120.8 ( m2 ) From 480.0 €.
Start of construction: December 2022.
Commissioning: December 2024.
🌏 Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool 440m2 • Jacuzzi • Children's pool • Playground • Lobby-Cafe 110m2 • Indoor pool • VİP-SPA • Turkish bath • Sauna • Massage rooms • Recreation Area • Gym • Children's Gaming Room • Cafe 266m2 • Open Parking • Closed Parking • Wi-Fi Zone • Satellite TV • Territory Highlight • Generator Equipment
Furnishing in Apartments: ✅ Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms. ✅ Built-in wardrobe in the hallway ✅ Full household appliances package ✅ Air conditioning in each room ✅ Floor heating in bathrooms + Plumbing 🔥 Suitable for Turkish citizenship 🔥
👉 Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. QUARTERS FOR THE STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SAME. A VARGE BASIS OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY HOUSING ON THE MOST BENEFITS WITH HIGH RENT INCOME. CONDITIONED AT ALL STAGES OF THE MADE AND HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Real Estate Turkey