Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 620,916
1 / 6
About the complex
The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas.
The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas.
In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the project has other amenities such as a steam room, sauna, gym, multi-purpose sports ground, library and conference room.Location and nearby infrastructure
Distance:
Transport
- Bus stop - 5 min
- Underground station - 15 min
- Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 6 min
- E-5 airport - 5 min
Shopping Centers nearby
- Pendoria - 6 km
- Viaport - 4 km
- Atlas - 8 km
Educational institutions nearby
- Vega Schools
- Doga Koleji only 5 minutes walk
- Maltepe University
- Yeditepe University
- Marmara University
Hospitals
- Emsey Hospital just 5 minutes walk
- VM Medical Park - 15 minutes by car
- Medipol Hospital
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes