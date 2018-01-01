Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 620,916
About the complex

The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas.

The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas.

In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the project has other amenities such as a steam room, sauna, gym, multi-purpose sports ground, library and conference room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

Transport

  • Bus stop - 5 min
  • Underground station - 15 min
  • Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 6 min
  • E-5 airport - 5 min

Shopping Centers nearby

  • Pendoria - 6 km
  • Viaport - 4 km
  • Atlas - 8 km

Educational institutions nearby

  • Vega Schools
  • Doga Koleji only 5 minutes walk
  • Maltepe University
  • Yeditepe University
  • Marmara University

Hospitals

  • Emsey Hospital just 5 minutes walk
  • VM Medical Park - 15 minutes by car
  • Medipol Hospital
Marmara Region, Turkey
