  4. Apartment in New Building Kvartira vashey mechty

Apartment in New Building Kvartira vashey mechty

Mut, Turkey
from € 69,000
Apartment in New Building Kvartira vashey mechty
About the complex

We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.

Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life!

General characteristics

Natural gas system ( central )

Thermal resistant pumice used

Smart elevator system

Internal Fire detector

Full generator

Internal features

Suspension ceiling

Kitchen cabinets

Wardrobe

Bathroom cabinets

Kitchen worktops

Steel front door

PVC windows

Silicon-based import paint

Plumbing 1st class

1st class shower

Spunt parquet 10 mm

Glass balcony railings

Features of the social zone

Street pool

Open parking

Open playground

Camellia

Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B

In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. The apartments consist of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

Distance to the sea: 300 m Area: Teja

 

START: 12/30/2022 Payment scheme: 50%

DESIGN: 12/30/2024

New building location
Mut, Turkey
