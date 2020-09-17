Apartment in New Building Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
from € 69,000
About the complex
We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.
General characteristics
Natural gas system ( central )
Thermal resistant pumice used
Smart elevator system
Internal Fire detector
Full generator
Internal features
Suspension ceiling
Kitchen cabinets
Wardrobe
Bathroom cabinets
Kitchen worktops
Steel front door
PVC windows
Silicon-based import paint
Plumbing 1st class
1st class shower
Spunt parquet 10 mm
Glass balcony railings
Features of the social zone
Street pool
Open parking
Open playground
Camellia
Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B
In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. The apartments consist of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.
Distance to the sea: 300 m Area: Teja
START: 12/30/2022 Payment scheme: 50%
DESIGN: 12/30/2024
New building location
