Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty

Mahmutlar, Turkey

-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex.