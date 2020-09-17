  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty

Mut, Turkey
from € 65,000
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
About the complex

Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need!

We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.

Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life!

Apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1.

  1. 1 + 1 Total area 61 M2

  2. 2 + 1 Total area 75 M2

  3. All apartments are visible on the sea from the 1st floor

  4. 14-storey house, one block

  5. Video surveillance system

  6. Playground

  7. Generator

  8. Open parking

  9. Pool

  10. Recreation area

  11. All transport interchange

  12. Cafes, restaurants

  13. Schools, pharmacies

200 meters to the sea

STATE IN THE DIMENSION OF 50% AVANCE DISTANCE FOR 6 MONTHS

 

Completion of construction December 2023

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 109 000
New building location
Mut, Turkey
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view    Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern   About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex. 
Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walking distance from the Alanium shopping center and the Metro, which in turn makes the apartments in this project profitable and liquid. The apartments are offered with different layouts, in a fine finish, with built-in kitchen and plumbing, flooring. The project has apartments with layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Both are quite a quiet area, despite the fact that there are hotels and entertainment infrastructure here. In addition, in this area there are numerous furniture stores, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa hypermarkets and the Alanium shopping and entertainment center, where you can buy everything you need. It has boutiques of world brands, appliances and electronics, books and children's goods, optics, a supermarket, cinema halls, a children's playground and cafeterias.The central boulevard in Oba is closed to traffic, which allows you to safely walk with children without fear of cars and motorcycles. And also, in Oba there is a huge bowling center and an equestrian club.There are a lot of green parks with sports equipment or playgrounds in this area. A well-groomed promenade with flower beds, fountains, ornamental shrubs and trees, sports equipment and playgrounds runs along the sea, along which many residents of Alanya arrange walks in the evenings.
Residential complex Prime Botanic Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
A small new complex in Mahmutlar near the city center. The new project - Prime Botanic Residence - is a small boutique project for 32 apartments with a fenced area and infrastructure for residents, has a favorable location in the central part of Mahmutlar. The complex is located 700 meters from the center of the district and the square of the Saturday market, and only 20 meters from the school. The distance to the sea is 1100 m along the central boulevard of Menderes. Many new complexes are being built nearby, the road towards the mountains is expanding. Promising location, actively built up part of Mahmutlar. Now the building density is small, a lot of greenery, gardens. The project presents apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1 and penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 49.5 to 103.2 m2.Social infrastructure on the territory of the house: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, relaxation room, fitness room, games room, Wi-Fi on site, satellite system, CCTV cameras. The installment plan is provided until the end of construction with the first installment of 40%. Construction will be completed in June 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar boutique format with all social zones, but with a small number of apartments.
