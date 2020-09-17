Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
from € 65,000
1 / 9
About the complex
Get ready, friends! Now I will tell you about the opportunity that cannot be missed! Have you ever dreamed of your own corner by the sea? So, we have what you need!
We offer you the opportunity to purchase housing by the sea in Mersin, which will not only exceed all your expectations, but will also make your life incredibly bright and interesting! You can choose from a wide range of options that suit every taste and wallet.
Do not miss this unique opportunity! Contact us right now to get more information and start a new chapter in your life!
Apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1.
1 + 1 Total area 61 M2
2 + 1 Total area 75 M2
All apartments are visible on the sea from the 1st floor
14-storey house, one block
Video surveillance system
Playground
Generator
Open parking
Pool
Recreation area
All transport interchange
Cafes, restaurants
Schools, pharmacies
200 meters to the sea
STATE IN THE DIMENSION OF 50% AVANCE DISTANCE FOR 6 MONTHS
Completion of construction December 2023
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 109 000
New building location
Mut, Turkey
Developer news
Seller agent
Licence: 0700516
Languages: Русский
Turkey, Мерсин
