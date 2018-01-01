Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey

The project is located next to one of the largest parks in Istanbul.

The project consists of 9 blocks, each building consists of 3 floors. The project has 104 flats of different styles and sizes, with 1-4 bedrooms.

The residential complex has various recreational facilities such as swimming pool, gazebo, playground outside, sauna and swimming pool inside.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Close proximity to the E5 line, one of the most important roads in Istanbul, through which the Metrobus line runs.

The neighbourhood is characterised by beautiful coastal views, clean air, modern buildings that meet the latest European standards, as well as long streets and wide green spaces.