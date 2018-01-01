Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey

The project consists of two buildings built on an area of 4,000 m2, 80% of which is covered by green space, and includes 120 flats of different layouts, ranging from one-bedroom flats with one living room to two-bedroom apartments with two living rooms and four bedrooms.

The project includes many services such as security, water features, parking spaces, indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna, steam bath, Turkish bath, and places for children to play in the project garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Büyükçekmece district, 1.3 km from the coast, 10 minutes from Metrobus station, 10 minutes from Buyukcekmece IDO and 15 minutes from West Istanbul Marina.

Many shops, restaurants and cafes are within walking distance of the project.