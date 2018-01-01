  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 472,914
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of two buildings built on an area of 4,000 m2, 80% of which is covered by green space, and includes 120 flats of different layouts, ranging from one-bedroom flats with one living room to two-bedroom apartments with two living rooms and four bedrooms.

The project includes many services such as security, water features, parking spaces, indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna, steam bath, Turkish bath, and places for children to play in the project garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in Büyükçekmece district, 1.3 km from the coast, 10 minutes from Metrobus station, 10 minutes from Buyukcekmece IDO and 15 minutes from West Istanbul Marina.

Many shops, restaurants and cafes are within walking distance of the project.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential quarter A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 472,914
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 70 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex has 3 buildings with different layouts of apartments with 2-5 bedrooms. Two buildings have 12 floors and one has 16 floors.

Apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest from the first floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has a cafe, movie theater, vitamin bar, sauna, steam room, tennis and basketball courts, game room, kindergarten, picnic area, walking paths, 24-hour security, charging stations for electric cars, and rainwater storage system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green area of Kartal. Easy access to some necessary places:

  • 2 minutes to TEM highway
  • 5 minutes to Kadıköy metro line
  • 5 minutes to Kartal IDO
  • 15 minutes from the sea
  • 15 minutes to Sabiha Gokcen Airport
  • 18 minutes to 15th of July Martyrs Bridge.
Residential complex Country Life Within City Center
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: W Estates

Overview:

Avrupa Konutlari is a special development that is situated in between a city and a forest. This development is intended for people who want to coexist with nature and live in a setting covered in pine trees. Avrupa Homes is committed to assisting people who do not jeopardize their own happiness or the happiness of their loved ones. Invest in your independence and a house that makes you happy from all sides. 

 

Why Buy This Property:

  • Convenient access to a major highway. 
  • On-site luxury amenities. 
  •  Ample open space.
  •  Appropriate for citizenship.

Location:

Avrupa Konutlari Camlivadi is situated in Kagithane, Istanbul, close to the TEM motorway, a very busy area. International facilities including Memorial Hospital and Kolan International Hospital are not far from the residence. Near East University, American University, and Bosphorus University are a few of the closest international universities. Maslak is only 3 minutes away from Avrupa Konatlari in central Istanbul, while the closest bus stop, Mecidiyekoy Metro Station, and Kagithane station are all 5 minutes away.

Distances:

 

  • One minute from the TEM Highway; two minutes from the Havaray (Monorail); and two minutes from the Vadi Istanbul Mall. 
  • 5 minutes from FSM Bridge. 
  • 25 minutes from Istanbul Airport. 
  • 3 minutes from Maslak.

Pricing and Availability:

1+1 has a 105m2 size and starts at 650.000 USD. 

2+1 with a 103m2 size and beginning costs of US$694,000. 

Prices for the 3+1, measuring 172m2, start at USD 926,000. 

4+1 with a 207m2 size and pricing beginning at USD 1.266,000. 

5+1 is a 239m2 building with pricing beginning at 1.565.000 USD.

Realting.com
Go