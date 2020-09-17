  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction

Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction

Alanya, Turkey
from € 1,299,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
1 / 16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

NSM Real Estate has been working for you for 11 years. This is not a newly created real estate company in Turkey, but a large friendly team of professionals. We are building quality houses that meet all modern standards and standards set by the State, and we are also a licensed agency for the sale of new buildings and apartments from owners, villas, commercial premises and are managing the apartments of our customers. Having built a clear marketing system, our company successfully entered the market of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Many years of experience of managers allows you to provide the best service without any risks. You can be absolutely sure of a profitable deal, because your individual needs are the main guideline for us!

New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novaya kvartira v zelenoy chasti Alanii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from € 1,299,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury Mixed Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 182,618
95–201 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

 This project:
- Hotel Block
- School-College Block
- Hospital Block
- Business (Workplace Block)
- Lodge Block (Homeoffice)
- Suite Block (Homeoffice)
- VIP Block (Apartment)
- Cultural center It is a mixed project with the Open Air Shopping Center.
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of the two continents. It has spacious living spaces with horizontal architecture that suits the family lifestyle. It holds spacious green gardens and integrated social facilities that give the luxury of accommodation.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cafe, shops and restaurants, conference rooms, a kids' play room and a playground, security, hotel services.

Completion - June, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 9 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • New Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Realting.com
Go