Apartment in New Building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from € 50,000
PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
START: 04/30/2023
1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2
2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2
2 blocks of 14 floors
• Open parking
• Pool
• Children's playground
• Conversations
• Turkish baths
• Barbecue
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments.
End Date: 04/30/2025
Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.
New building location
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 0700516
Languages: English, Русский, Українська
Turkey
