Apartment in New Building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli

Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from € 50,000

About the complex

PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
START: 04/30/2023 
1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2
2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2
2 blocks of 14 floors
•    Open parking
•    Pool
•    Children's playground
•    Conversations
•    Turkish baths
•    Barbecue
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments.
End Date: 04/30/2025
Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.        

Want more information, write!

New building location
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli

Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from € 50,000
