Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS

Alanya, Turkey
from € 184,000
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
About the complex

Alanya, Both
To the beach: 3.000 m
Floors: ground + 4
Start of construction: March 2023
Commissioning: December 2024

🌏 Complex infrastructure: 
* children's pool
* playground
* open air cinema
* recreation areas
* place for yoga
* working space
* library
* billiards
* table tennis
* indoor pool
* Turkish bath
* sauna
* salt room
* steam
* jacuzzi
* recreation area
* gym
* children's playroom
* cafe
* outdoor pool ( 700 m ² ), jacuzzi

👍 Features of the complex:
-shatl to the sea
fenced area
-closed parking ( 252 parking spaces )
-Wi-Fi
-satellite TV
-subset of territory and facades
-electrogenerator

🏡 Apartments:
1 + 1 - 51m2 from 184.000 €

2 + 1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276.000 €

3 + 1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Apartment equipment: 
👉 entrance steel door, video intercom
👉 built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms
👉 built-in wardrobe in the hallway
👉 full package of household appliances ( refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine )
👉 air conditioning in every room
👉 underfloor heating in the bathroom
👉 shower cabs
👉 plumbing
👉 electric water heater

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Installment payment -0%
Initial installment -50%
Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

Planning the purchase of real estate in Turkey? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

New building location
Alanya, Turkey
