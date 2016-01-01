  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine rayon Arpach

Mersin, Turkey
from € 59,000
About the complex

The chic complex in the Tomyuk area with semicircular balconies at pencil prices includes:
Apartments 1 + 1 60-63 m2 from 59 000 euros 
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Playground
Conversation
BBQ area
Basketball court
Turkish bath 
Sauna
Cinema hall
Fitness room
Distance to the sea: 500m
Start date: 03/30/2023 End date: 04/30/2024

New building location
Mersin, Turkey

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine rayon Arpach

