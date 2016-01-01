Apartment in New Building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine rayon Arpach
Mersin, Turkey
from € 59,000
About the complex
The chic complex in the Tomyuk area with semicircular balconies at pencil prices includes:
Apartments 1 + 1 60-63 m2 from 59 000 euros
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Playground
Conversation
BBQ area
Basketball court
Turkish bath
Sauna
Cinema hall
Fitness room
Distance to the sea: 500m
Start date: 03/30/2023 End date: 04/30/2024
New building location
Mersin, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 0700516
Languages: English, Русский, Українська
Turkey
