Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Izmit, Turkey
from € 82,423
About the complex
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction,
It is established on the first area of 63000m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli and consists of 19 blocks, 1061 flats and 37 commercial areas.
We appeal your preferences with apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 and garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat types.
Within the project, we privileged your life standards in social activity sections such as outdoor parking lot, Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, indoor/outdoor swimming pool, children's playgrounds, and activity areas.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², € 1 268
Apartment price, € 82 423
New building location
Izmit, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|80 600 m
|School
|50 m
|Shop
|200 m
|Shopping center
|4 800 m
|Sea
|10 700 m
|Transport stop
|100 m
Developer
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
Turkey, Kocaeli
