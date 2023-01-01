  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe

Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe

Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
from € 962,523
Share using:
QR
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
1 / 23 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and unique stone
house concept in the Akmeşe region of Kocaeli. We have options from 129 m2 to 441 m2 of garden square
meters in our villas, all of which are 5+1 duplexes, with a living area of 411 m2.
In our project, there is 7/24 security, parking, private outdoor swimming pool and barbecue area in all our
villas. In addition, there are indoor swimming pool, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, hobby gardens, gazebo and
pond area as common social areas. All bedrooms in our villas are master bedrooms and have real fireplaces. It
opens the doors of village life to you with its interior design and modern architecture in accordance with the
stone house concept.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 411.0
Price per m², € 2 342
Apartment price, € 962 523
New building location
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 89 300 m
Sea 20 000 m
Shopping center 16 000 m
School 11 800 m
Transport stop 100 m

Video Review of Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe

Similar complexes
Villa Modern Consept Luxury Villas,Çekmeköy
Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 2,451,644
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Bolluca Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,077,445
Villa BRAND VADI ISTANBUL
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Villa Roskoshnye villy v Antalii
Antalya, Turkey
Villa Seafront Villas ,Tuzla
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,716,607
You are viewing
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
from € 962,523
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Roskoshnye villy v ekologicheskichistom rayone
Oernekkoey Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

This is a new project located in the most environmentally friendly and green area of the Asian part of Istanbul - Beikoz, surrounded by pristine forest land, near the Black Sea coast, and is a unique residential complex, based on the concept of eco-settlement, which spread over an area of 115700 square meters.

The villa complex is located in the most attractive part of Istanbul, near the Chayagza River, which satisfies the water needs of not only millions of Istanbul residents, but also the rich flora and fauna surrounding it.

The valley also has arable fertile land where you can realize yourself as a farmer by growing an environmentally friendly crop with your own hands. Near the villas there is a growing area of vegetables and fruits, a gastronomy and tasting center, a farm culture club, greenhouses, an organic cafe, farms and a poultry farm. 

The villa complex has good transport accessibility. Due to its proximity to the strategic track Northern Marble Road ( Kuzey Marmara ), you can quickly get to the Sultan Selim Grozny Bridge connecting the European and Asian parts of Istanbul. 

External infrastructure: Riva Kalesi castle, archery school, surf school, state hospital 

The main advantages:

the most environmentally friendly area of Istanbul with a rich nature, proximity to highways and bridges connecting the Asian and European parts of Istanbul, away from Istanbul traffic jams, but not far from the city, high investment potential

The project offers future residents a choice of 1,400 villas, with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 with various options: duplex, triplex, private villa, the area of which varies from 153 to 440 square meters. All villas are presented on 2 or 3 floors and are offered with a flooring system, a separate parent bathroom, a parent wardrobe, a balcony, a terrace and a pantry room. 

Internal infrastructure: an outdoor pool in the form of a lagoon with a sandy beach, a forest area, an indoor pool, a children's pool, a fitness center, a sauna, spa, hammam, an open sports park, basketball courts, football, tennis court, open parking
Villa Luxury Triplex Villas,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,003,485
Completion date: 2023

A project that will take you away from the hustle and bustle of the city with its unique decor.

Ease of transportation with proximity to the center

 

You can spend personal time with each villa's own pool.

 

-7/24 security

-7/24 security cameras

-private swimming pool

-garage

-smart home system

-gym

 
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Роскошная вилла с видом на море в Алании

Район Каргыджак расположен в 18 км на восток от Алании. Район Каргыджак славится жилыми комплексами премиум класса и видами на море и горы. Жилые комплексы расположены на холмах каскадным способом, чтобы не перекрывать вид другим домам.

В Каргыджаке прекрасные галечные пляжи с пологим входом в воду. Все пляжи оборудованы шезлонгами, зонтиками, кабинками для переодевания, душевыми. Работаю пляжные кафе со средиземноморской кухней и напитками.

Каргыджак отлично подойдет для тех, кто ценит личный комфорт и открытое пространство. Большинство квартир и вилл обладает изумительным видом на всю Аланию и ее достопримечательности.

Проект состоит из 12 частных вилл с собственным бассейном и территорией, которые построены на холме, с которого открывается вид на море. Каждой вилле принадлежит земельный участок с ландшафтным дизайном от 300 до 463 кв.м., а площадь дома составляет от 161 до 281 кв.м. Планировка вилл есть 3+1 и 4+1.

Во всех виллах будет выполнен ремонт, дома будут подготовлены к заселению. Кухня – салон американского типа, со встроенной кухонной мебелью с гранитной столешницей и выходом на террасу. В кухне установлены вытяжка, варочная поверхность, духовой шкаф. В ванной комнате установлена сантехника и мебель. Каждая вилла оснащена теплым полом,  видеодомофоном и системой «умный дом».

На территории комплекса вилл будет доступна инфраструктура пятизвездочного отеля. Будут доступны:

  • бассейн
  • крытый бассейн
  • детский бассейн
  • аквапарк
  • СПА- комплекс: сауна, парная, хамам, джакузи
  • фитнес
  • фитнес салон
  • кинотеатр
  • детская площадка, детская игровая комната
  • Теннисный корт, баскетбольная площадка,
  • Игровая комната: настольный теннис, бильярдная
  • Охрана, система камер видеонаблюдение
  • Парковка
  • Зона для барбекю
  • Продуктовый магазин

 

Окончание строительства запланировано на декабрь 2023 года. Для каждого клиента есть беспроцентная рассрочка от застройщика и индивидуальные условия оплаты.

Менеджеры Alanya Investment помогут выбрать дом вашей мечты и согласуют индивидуальные условия приобретение. Напишите нам, и мы свяжемся с вами.

Realting.com
Go