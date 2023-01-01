Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
from € 962,523
About the complex
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and unique stone
house concept in the Akmeşe region of Kocaeli. We have options from 129 m2 to 441 m2 of garden square
meters in our villas, all of which are 5+1 duplexes, with a living area of 411 m2.
In our project, there is 7/24 security, parking, private outdoor swimming pool and barbecue area in all our
villas. In addition, there are indoor swimming pool, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, hobby gardens, gazebo and
pond area as common social areas. All bedrooms in our villas are master bedrooms and have real fireplaces. It
opens the doors of village life to you with its interior design and modern architecture in accordance with the
stone house concept.
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 411.0
Price per m², € 2 342
Apartment price, € 962 523
New building location
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
|The airport
|89 300 m
|Sea
|20 000 m
|Shopping center
|16 000 m
|School
|11 800 m
|Transport stop
|100 m
Video Review of Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Developer
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
Turkey, Kocaeli
