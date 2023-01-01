Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe

Oernekkoey Mahallesi, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

This is a new project located in the most environmentally friendly and green area of the Asian part of Istanbul - Beikoz, surrounded by pristine forest land, near the Black Sea coast, and is a unique residential complex, based on the concept of eco-settlement, which spread over an area of 115700 square meters.

The villa complex is located in the most attractive part of Istanbul, near the Chayagza River, which satisfies the water needs of not only millions of Istanbul residents, but also the rich flora and fauna surrounding it.

The valley also has arable fertile land where you can realize yourself as a farmer by growing an environmentally friendly crop with your own hands. Near the villas there is a growing area of vegetables and fruits, a gastronomy and tasting center, a farm culture club, greenhouses, an organic cafe, farms and a poultry farm.

The villa complex has good transport accessibility. Due to its proximity to the strategic track Northern Marble Road ( Kuzey Marmara ), you can quickly get to the Sultan Selim Grozny Bridge connecting the European and Asian parts of Istanbul.

External infrastructure: Riva Kalesi castle, archery school, surf school, state hospital

The main advantages:

the most environmentally friendly area of Istanbul with a rich nature, proximity to highways and bridges connecting the Asian and European parts of Istanbul, away from Istanbul traffic jams, but not far from the city, high investment potential

The project offers future residents a choice of 1,400 villas, with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1 with various options: duplex, triplex, private villa, the area of which varies from 153 to 440 square meters. All villas are presented on 2 or 3 floors and are offered with a flooring system, a separate parent bathroom, a parent wardrobe, a balcony, a terrace and a pantry room.

Internal infrastructure: an outdoor pool in the form of a lagoon with a sandy beach, a forest area, an indoor pool, a children's pool, a fitness center, a sauna, spa, hammam, an open sports park, basketball courts, football, tennis court, open parking