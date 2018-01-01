  1. Realting.com
Residential complex surrounded by nature in the center of Istanbul

Eyuepsultan, Turkey
from € 365,236

About the complex

A conceptual project in Eyupsultan is one of the greenest areas of Istanbul. The project combines a calm lifestyle and functional modern design in its apartments. Consists of 242 spacious apartments of various types from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. Despite its proximity to nature, the project is just a few minutes from the best educational institutions, hospitals and transport hubs.

Eyuepsultan, Turkey



Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 215 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Alanya

Gikgilli District ( open for VNZH )

Apartment 1 + 1

• Area: 65 m2

• 2nd floor / 9 floor building / building age 8 years

• The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with household appliances

• Air conditioning in every room

• Living room with kitchen – 26 m2

• Bedroom – 14 m2

• Sun node 6 m2 - 1

• Balcony 15 m2 – 1

• Distance from the sea – 1000 m.

• East side

• Outdoor pool with slides, Indoor pool, Fitness, Bowling, Playground, BBQ area, Garden

• Infrastructure: The complex is located in the most prestigious area in the center of Alanya, within walking distance of the Hospital, Metro, shopping center Alanium, cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, bars, public transport and the beach.

