Residence Loft in Istanbul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 252,926
Residence Loft in Istanbul
About the complex

The concept project of loft apartments is located in Basın Express, one of the most valuable areas for investment in Istanbul. The project consists of 2 blocks on a land plot of 24,000 m2. The project offers home offices in the style of loft 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
