  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya

Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya

Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Share using:
QR
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
1 / 24
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News
New building location
Konyaalti, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residence Shikarnaya rezidenciya v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turkey
from Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Kargicak, Turkey
  Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestigious five-star hotel and residential project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and the Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it that will block your view.  The project built in over 211000 m2 area and it consist of a big common area, pools, aquaparks, villas, apartments and main building. as it is 5-star hotel and residence project its offer luxury living with a concierge, restaurants, and spas. There are 8 a la carte restaurants serving Turkish, French, chines and other cuisines.  There is a huge spa center on the first floor which you can have a massage, Turkish bath, and many other treatments.  There are many pools for owners however for those who would like to enjoy the golden beach of Mediterranean Gold city beach club is serving them for free. here you can have free sunbed and parasailing Shortly it is a five-star hotel, apartment and villa project with its service, facilities, and quality.   - 5-star Hotel facilities including pool, congress saloon, gym, cable park, restaurants  -Easy renting for certain yearly income -Free shuttle bus, free sunbeds, and parasol -Discounted price   Gold City Located in Kargıcak, Alanya. Kargicak is about 20 KM from Alanya city center boast with its green banana garden and luxury villas. Gold city is situated upon a hill from 3 kilometers from the beach. There is an exotic road arround banana garden.  
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 213 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Modern Comsept Residence,Zeytinburnu
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 448,327
98–130 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

 

  • Our project, located in the central region of Istanbul, provides you with ease of transportation.

  • Our project is protected by a 24/7 security system.

  • Our project, which is made with the concept of both flats and stores, provides you with various activities in the living space.

  • Both you and your family members can have a pleasant time in swimming pools, steam rooms, gym, playgrounds and cafes.

 

 

Realting.com
Go