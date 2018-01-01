  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 421,887
About the complex

The residence features a two-level covered parking and outdoor parking spaces, a large landscaped green area, a swimming pool, a sports complex, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam.

There area 5 flats on each floor.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances (stove, oven, hood)
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • Shopping mall - 1 minute
  • College - 1 minute
  • University - 7 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Galata Port - 15 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
