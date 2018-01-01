Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 828,737
About the complex
We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near shops and restaurants, within a 10-minute walk from the coast.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes