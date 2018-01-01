Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 828,737
About the complex

We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near shops and restaurants, within a 10-minute walk from the coast.

Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms).

The residence consists of 187 flats (including 30 luxury lofts) and features hiking areas, fitness rooms, mini football and basketball courts, a sauna, a cinema, games centers, an indoor swimming pool, around-the-clock video surveillance, a covered parking, kids' playgrounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a strategic location - between Maslak and Levent - the two main business areas of the city. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. With the location advantage of the project, you can go to your workplace without wasting time and easily reach everywhere in the city. Distances by car:

  • TEM highway - 3 minutes
  • Vadi Istanbul (SC and the largest office complex in Turkey) - 4 minutes
  • Turk Telecom stadium - 4 minutes
  • Levent - 10 minutes
  • Mall of Istanbul (one of the largest malls in Turkey) - 10 minutes
  • Taksim - 20 minutes
  • New Istanbul airport - 20 minute
Residential complex Kvartiry v komplekse s razvitoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
Developer: TURKREALT

The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely:

  • 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €;
  • Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €;
  • Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €;
  • Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €;
  • 46 hotel rooms.

    Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone.

    The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks.

    In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic.

    Infrastructure

    • Open and interior parking
    • Chargers for electric vehicles
    • Outdoor pool
    • Heated indoor pool
    • Snap bar
    • Walking areas
    • Fitness - center
    • SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room )
    • Playground
    • Water park
    • Tennis court
    • Volleyball and basketball court
    • BBQ area
    • Cinema
    • Skate - park
    • Yoga and Pilates area
    • Karaoke - bar and disco
    • Ice rink
    • Squash room
    • Conference and conference room
