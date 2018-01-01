Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

Located in Bahçelievler, you can find this family concept project wich easy access to main transportations.

Developed by a renowned developer in the Turkish construction sector, the project carries “the idea of sustainability” as other projects of the developer. The project offers a serene lifestyle embraced by nature, where they can enjoy all aspects necessary during daily life without sacrificing any comfort or convenience due to its convenient location in the city center.

- Total land area: 120,000sqm

- Construction area: 70,000sqm

- Total Blocks: 11

- Total Units: 796 residential + 29 commercial

- Unit Types: 2+1 to 5+1 (Each unit has at least one balcony and every block has a terrace with an impressive scenery)

FACILITIES:

210 m2 Artificial Lake

Yoga and Jogging area

Shopping Street

Outdoor Sports Fields By the Grove

Parking Lot for Each Block with Charging Points

More Than 40 Plants Species

Botanic Gardens

Outdoor and Indoor Swimming Pool

Open-air Cinema

LOCATION: