Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ МОРЯ

Marmara Region, Turkey

Completion date: 2025

The first residential complex in Turkey with a unique ecosystem is located in the very center of the Topkapi region, the European part of Istanbul.

The project consists of 16 residential blocks, from five to fifteen floors each. Only 1441 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 5 + 1. From 78 to 232 sq.m. Each apartment has either a balcony, or a terrace, or a garden.

The facility is built using natural, environmentally friendly materials. Separately, we note the atypical ceiling height - 3.05 m. Which visually adds spaces and “ air ”. As well as sliding glass interior doors.

Topkapi District is the historical heart of Istanbul. The residential complex is surrounded by medical and educational institutions, shopping and business centers. Proximity to public transport is another significant plus.