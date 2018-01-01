Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 200,465
About the complex
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the city.
The residence features large green areas, a lounge, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
- Hospital - 3 minutes
- Shopping mall - 10 minutes
- University - 10 minutes
- Supermarket - 2 minutes
- Marina - 2 minutes
- Metrobus station - 5 minutes
- Airport - 30 minutes
- E-5 highway - 5 minutes
New building location
