Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 200,465
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the city.

The residence features large green areas, a lounge, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.

  • Hospital - 3 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • University - 10 minutes
  • Supermarket - 2 minutes
  • Marina - 2 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 5 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
