Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

The residence features around-the-clock security, swimming pools and sports grounds, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a hamam, a parking.
Completion - April, 2024.
The property is located in a green area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
- School - 5 minutes
- Hospital - 2 km
- Metrobus station - 5 km
- Istanbul International Airport - 53 km
- Shopping mall - 3.5 km
- Taksim Square - 39 km
- Coast - 4 km
- E-5 highway - 3 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
