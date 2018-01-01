  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 148,526
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, swimming pools and sports grounds, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a hamam, a parking.

Completion - April, 2024.

Infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.

  • School - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 km
  • Metrobus station - 5 km
  • Istanbul International Airport - 53 km
  • Shopping mall - 3.5 km
  • Taksim Square - 39 km
  • Coast - 4 km
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Crystal Park Apartment Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 148,526
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartment compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project combines history and modern development within a significant tourist area in the center of European Istanbul. Surrounded by the most prominent and largest land and sea transport network in Istanbul. Suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship. It is also suitable for those looking for installment offers. Equipped with a smart-home system to enjoy the advantages of modernity and luxury. Spacious balconies, sea views, green spaces, and integrated services.
Residential complex Exodus Premium Town
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium complex-cities in the ecologically clean area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections on which several types of real estate will be located. Each client will be able to choose the perfect home by the sea, based on their preferences. Apartments 1 + 1, two-level penthouses 2 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 on the lower floors, detached triplex villas and double villas. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges with fountains, hobby room, meeting rooms, music room, market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a 5-minute walk from hotels, cafes, restaurants, sports and health centers.

  • Highway - 1.5 km
  • Marina - 1.7 km
  • Metro station - 2 km
  • Nearest airport - 37 km
Realting.com
Go