Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 358,103
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features a security system and a view of the sea and the city.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city, near the coast of the Maramara Sea.

  • Maslak - 15 km
  • Taksim - 25 km
  • Metrobus station - 200 meters
  • Metro station - 2 km
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom razvivayuschemsya rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.Area from 45 to 97 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 36.19 to 184.49 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project consists of two parts:

1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms.

2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes: various areas for sports games, sauna, steam room, hammam, conference rooms, hotel service, "smart home" system, and 24/7 security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is close to several landmarks. Çamlıca Mosque is the largest mosque in Europe and Turkey. Çamlıca Tower is the tallest one in Istanbul. Includes many restaurants and cafes with the sea view.

Near the complex there are transport routes: Shela highway, E80, E5, and metro station M5.

Distance to other significant objects:

  • The Bosphorus - 5 km.
  • The 15 July Bridge - 7.5 km
  • Uskudar district - 8 km
  • Hospital - 1 km
  • Schools - 200 km
  • Shopping center - 1.5 km
