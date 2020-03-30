  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 211,399
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metrobus station - 1 minute
  • Hospital - 4 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Sea - 5 minutes drive
  • Airport - 33 minutes drive
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 143 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Bargain-priced Alanya apartments situated in Mahmutlar, enviably located in the heart of the city, these apartmentsstand out for their modern and elegant design. Bargain-Priced Apartment Close to the Beach in AlanyaIf you are looking for an apartment in Alanya close to the beach and city center, then you won't be disappointed. This apartment is bargain-priced and there is only one in this complex. If you are lucky you will get the deal. Newly-built apartments will be finished 30.03.2020. this residential complex consists of 12 floor and sharing rich facilities such as an indoor swimming pool for wintertime using only, Fitness center for those who want to be fit also in the summer holiday, swimming pool, sun terraces, steam room, swimming pool, children pool. This cheap apartment is only 500 meters to the beach, 33 km to Alanya-Gazipasa International Airport and 10 km to Alanya center. There are schools, markets, banks, and restaurants within walking distance. This real estate is ideal to invest and earns money and as a holiday home Other apartment Types in the residential complexThere are 2 types of Property available in this  complex 2 bedroom apartments comprise two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of them en suite, two balconies and an open plan kitchen with living room with total 100 sqm 1+1 apartments are open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a living room   The interior of the apartments have 1st class of material finishing and modern features such as double glazed Windows, built-in spotlights, granite worktop in the kitchen, ceramic flooring, video intercom and shower cabin in bathroom
