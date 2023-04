Residential complex Residence in Alanya

Sarimese, Turkey

Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a

pond, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, fitness, a snack bar, and indoor parking. Our project is in a very central location at the same time, it is 10 minutes away from public transportation vehicles, the city center, and shopping centers. It is also 75 minutes from Istanbul, 45 minutes from Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 20 minutes from Sapanca, 35 minutes from Yalova, and 80 minutes from Bursa.