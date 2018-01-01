Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 226,890
About the complex
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince’s Islands.
The residence features working areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a kids' club, a spa area.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most popular and prestigious areas of Istanbul, within walking distance of a metro station, just a few minutes away from universities, shopping malls and hospitals.
- Metro station - 870 meters
- Coast - 5 km
- Maltepe - 8 km
- Kadıköy - 22 km
- Airport - 25 km
- Taksim - 33 km
