Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
from € 226,890
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince’s Islands.

The residence features working areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a kids' club, a spa area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most popular and prestigious areas of Istanbul, within walking distance of a metro station, just a few minutes away from universities, shopping malls and hospitals.

  • Metro station - 870 meters
  • Coast - 5 km
  • Maltepe - 8 km
  • Kadıköy - 22 km
  • Airport - 25 km
  • Taksim - 33 km
Kartal, Turkey
