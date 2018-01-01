Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 2,401,202
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens and a sea view.

It's possible to build a swimming pool on each plot.

Garden areas - from 118 m2 to 851 m2.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, tennis and basketball courts, a yacht marina.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the yach marina.

  • E-5 highway - 3 minutes
  • TEM highway - 6 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes
  • Taksim - 30 minutes
  • Levent - 32 minutes
