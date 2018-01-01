Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 749,009
About the complex
The building consists of a hotel (from 1 to 12 floors) and apartments (from 13 to 25 floors).
The residence features a restaurant, a cafe, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center, around-the-clock concierge service, a parking, dry cleaner's, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a shopping mall, a conference room.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
- Siemens kitchen appliances
- Marble floor
- Large windows and high ceilings
- TEM highway - 2 minutes
- Metro station - 1 minute
- Hospital - 7 minutes
- University - 10 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 15 minutes
- Istanbul Canal - 15 minutes
