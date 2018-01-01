Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 749,009
About the complex

The building consists of a hotel (from 1 to 12 floors) and apartments (from 13 to 25 floors).

The residence features a restaurant, a cafe, a swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center, around-the-clock concierge service, a parking, dry cleaner's, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a shopping mall, a conference room.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Siemens kitchen appliances
  • Marble floor
  • Large windows and high ceilings
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 2 minutes
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • Hospital - 7 minutes
  • University - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 15 minutes
  • Istanbul Canal - 15 minutes
