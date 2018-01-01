Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,857
About the complex
We offer apartments with large balconies and a view of green surroundings and the coast.
The residence features landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a gym, a sauna and a pilates studio, a games room, a walking path and kids' playgrounds.
Completion - December, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Metro station - 500 meters
- Shopping mall - 500 meters
- Promenade - 3 minutes
- Bridge - 25 minutes
- Marina - 8 km
- Airport - 13 km
- Taksim - 20 minutes
New building location
