  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,857
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with large balconies and a view of green surroundings and the coast.

The residence features landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a gym, a sauna and a pilates studio, a games room, a walking path and kids' playgrounds.

Completion - December, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 500 meters
  • Shopping mall - 500 meters
  • Promenade - 3 minutes
  • Bridge - 25 minutes
  • Marina - 8 km
  • Airport - 13 km
  • Taksim - 20 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 273,857
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Stylish apartments in the Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new investment project is located in the prestigious Oba area and will be built on a land plot of 2650m2. The complex consists of 2 blocks of 22 apartments, a total of 44 apartments of various layouts. For sale are offered such apartment options as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and are equipped with high quality materials. All windows will have a beautiful view of the mountains and the sea. Oba District is the closest area to the center of Alanya. Here are a new hospital, large shopping centers of the city: Kochtash, Metro and Alanium, landscaped parks and a promenade. For buyers, interest-free installment payments are provided until completion of construction.
Start of construction of the project April 2022, commissioning June 2023.
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 115.54 to 294.65 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v finansovoy stolice Stambula - rayon Atashehir
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Atashekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 85.35 to 250 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Realting.com
Go