Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming
pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children’s club, a multi-purpose sports complex, around-the-clock security, a meditation room, a games room and a cinema, a dance and ballet room, a music and karaoke room, an event room, a shopping mall.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Siemens kitchen appliances
- Kitchen cabinetry
- Ceiling height of 3 meters
The property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of İstanbul, 1.5 km from the coast.
- E-5 highway - 4 minutes
- Metro station - 4 minutes
- Metrobus station - 18 minutes
- Kadıköy - 27 minutes
- Bosphorus Bridge - 22 minutes
- International Airport - 19 min
Marmara Region, Turkey
