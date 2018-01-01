  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 670,190
Share using:
QR
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming

pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children’s club, a multi-purpose sports complex, around-the-clock security, a meditation room, a games room and a cinema, a dance and ballet room, a music and karaoke room, an event room, a shopping mall.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Siemens kitchen appliances
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Ceiling height of 3 meters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of İstanbul, 1.5 km from the coast.

  • E-5 highway - 4 minutes
  • Metro station - 4 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 18 minutes
  • Kadıköy - 27 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 22 minutes
  • International Airport - 19 min
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Exodus Aqua Deluxe Konakli
Konakli, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 670,190
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s torgovym centrom v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Sultanghazi district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 101 to 125 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 51 to 149 square meters. Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Realting.com
Go