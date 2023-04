Residential complex Kurt Suıte 20

Alanya, Turkey

from € 290,000

180 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2024

New Premium Class Investment Project! For true connoisseurs of luxury and comfort!



Located in the elite area of Alanya, which is located in the center of — Both, 1300 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is nine five-story blocks with a closed territory and one block for internal infrastructure, a complex with excellent social multiple infrastructure. Both have a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stand out for their nature and clean air, and there are already quite a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life.

The complex itself is within walking distance to the sea and the entire social infrastructure.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 19400 m2.

Start date — 09/01/2022

End date of construction — 09/01/2024

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2

Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 131 m2

Two-level three-room garden duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 127 m2

Two-level four-room garden duplexes 3 + 1, with an area of 207 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceiling

Modern interior doors

The new investment complex in Oba will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure: