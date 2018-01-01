  1. Realting.com
  New buildings
  Turkey
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 209,577
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cafe, shops and restaurants, conference rooms, a kids' play room and a playground, security, hotel services.

Completion - June, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 9 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • New Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 209,577
Luxury apartments near the sea in the complex Yekta Queen in Mahmutlar, Alanya.A unique project from one of the leading builders with a beautiful view of the sea, an old fcastle and the Taurus Mountains. Mahmutlar is a quiet area of ​​Alanya with well-maintained and clean beaches. In walking distance you will find everything you need for everyday life: grocery chain stores, pharmacies, bakeries, cafes and restaurants. A lot of green children's parks. Leaving the complex, passing through the underpass, you will immediately find yourself on a comfortable beach with sun beds, cafes and your own pier. Yekta Queen is a great place for your family holidays, as well as an ideal place to live. Meeting the sunrises overlooking the sea on your balcony, you will ensure positive emotions for the whole day. The complex is designed for small things, ranging from the beautiful night illumination of the complex and the territory, to the infrastructure. There is underground parking for 6 cars, places are bought separately. On the territory and in the apartments there is a wireless Internet, satellite TV three-color. The building has 12 floors in a territory of 2685 m2, 48 apartments in a block of different layouts.With 1,2,3 bedrooms ranging in size from 87 m2 to 265 m2. Apartments 1 + 1 with one bedroom, living room with American kitchen, bathroom and two balconies.2 + 1 apartment with a corridor, two bedrooms (one with panoramic windows), a living room and an American kitchen, two bathrooms and two balconies.Penthouses 2 + 1 with a corridor, two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the pers floor and a large living room with american style kitchen, toilet and terrace.Penthouses 3 + 1 with a corridor, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three balconies on the first floor and a large living room with American kitchen, toilet, sauna, jacuzzi and a corner terrace on the second floor. You and your can enjoy your complex all year round. Infrastructure:open pool 224 m2children's swimming poolwinter heated poola fitness centersaunahammam (Turkish bath)playgroundbarbecue areacomplex caretakerelectric generatorunderground parkingsecurity 7/24CCTV
