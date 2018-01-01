Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 151,405
About the complex
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, covered and open parking, a cafe, a bar and a restaurants, security.Advantages
8% guarantee income for 3 years.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Shopping mall - 1 minute
- University - 1 minute
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- Metrobus station - 5 minutes
- Marina - 10 minutes
- Lake - 5 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
