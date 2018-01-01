Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 151,405
About the complex

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, covered and open parking, a cafe, a bar and a restaurants, security.

Advantages

8% guarantee income for 3 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Shopping mall - 1 minute
  • University - 1 minute
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Marina - 10 minutes
  • Lake - 5 minutes
New building location
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
  Mahmutlar is located away from traffic and city traffic. Ipek Residence is a 15-minute drive from the center of Alanya and 100 meters from Mahmutlar Tuesday Bazaar. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Ipek Residence is a 5-storey building consisting of 10 apartments. Our apartment is located on the 4th floor and has an area of ​​145 square meters.
Apartamenty v centre rayona Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to offer you an upscale project, which consists of one 4-story block and 28 apartments. Excellent apartments located right in the center of Oba-Alania, within walking distance of the beach. Available there are apartments: 1 + 1 from 44m2. up to 67m2. and 3 + 1 from 144m2. up to 198 m2. Residential Project is just 450 meters from the sandy beach, 100 meters from the Carrefour supermarket and within walking distance of all consumer needs, such as shops, restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals and school.
Beginning of the project January 2022, completion July 2023. Payment method: down payment of 40%, the balance of the amount is divided by interest-free installments until the end of construction.

