Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar

Avcilar, Turkey
from € 403,096
Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar
About the complex

Social facilities:

 walking space, 

playground, 

Sauna, 

Turkish bath, 

GYM,

 indoor swimming pool.

Accessibilities:

20 minutes to istanbul airport

20 minutes to Marmaray

 closest project to the kanal Istanbul

1.5 km Tem Highway

10 minutes to Mall of Istanbul, one of the biggest malls in this area which contains most of the international brands

5 minutes away from Ispartakule metro station that will be opening in 2023

basketball and football court

 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments House
Area, m² 169.0 – 220.0
Price per m², € 2 491 – 2 538
Apartment price, € 428 947 – 548 094
New building location
Avcilar, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 500 m
School 1 000 m
Transport stop 1 000 m
Sea 1 000 m
Underground 500 m
Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar
Avcilar, Turkey
from € 403,096
