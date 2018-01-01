Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar

Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey

This resort town is located in the very south of the country, in the western part of the Mediterranean, on the shores of the Anatolian Gulf. This is a fabulous flower that blossomed at the foot of the most beautiful Taurus Mountains. The mountain range stretched along the southern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounding the Anatolian Gulf on all sides. It is in the very heart of the city of Alanya that the owner put up for sale a luxurious two-level furnished apartment 4 + 1. An apartment with four bedrooms, a large area - 250m² is located on the 5th floor of the complex with a small, but quite capable of providing comfortable living or recreation, infrastructure. The apartment is for sale with a good repair, modern furniture and household appliances, as shown in the photo. Living in this luxurious duplex apartment, you can enjoy a quiet and comfortable life, especially in the very center of the spa town. All city and social values ​​are at your service. The main historical sites and entertainment venues, many shops and souvenir shops, pharmacies and medical institutions, schools and kindergartens, banks and ATMs are concentrated here. For gourmets there is a wide variety of cafes, bars and parties for all tastes. Excellent transport interchange, of course, to you, with capture, reach to other territories. The famous Cleopatra Beach is located just 1000 meters from the complex. The apartment is perfect for permanent residence, vacation or for rent.