Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar
Avcilar, Turkey
from € 403,096
1 / 34
About the complex
Social facilities:
walking space,
playground,
Sauna,
Turkish bath,
GYM,
indoor swimming pool.
Accessibilities:
20 minutes to istanbul airport
20 minutes to Marmaray
closest project to the kanal Istanbul
1.5 km Tem Highway
10 minutes to Mall of Istanbul, one of the biggest malls in this area which contains most of the international brands
5 minutes away from Ispartakule metro station that will be opening in 2023
basketball and football court
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments House
Area, m² 169.0 – 220.0
Price per m², € 2 491 – 2 538
Apartment price, € 428 947 – 548 094
New building location
Avcilar, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
|Shop
|500 m
|School
|1 000 m
|Transport stop
|1 000 m
|Sea
|1 000 m
|Underground
|500 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Turkey, İstanbul
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes