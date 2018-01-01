  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey

Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 663,045
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metrobus station - 600 meters
  • Metro station - 600 meters
  • Tram stop - 1.7 km
  • New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim Square - 14.5 km
  • Bosphorus - 14 km
  • Hospital - 20 meters
  • University - 3 km
  • Shopping mall - 350 meters
  • Marina and coast - 4 km
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 663,045
