Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 663,045
1 / 6
About the complex
The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all necessary infrastructure.
- Metrobus station - 600 meters
- Metro station - 600 meters
- Tram stop - 1.7 km
- New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
- Taksim Square - 14.5 km
- Bosphorus - 14 km
- Hospital - 20 meters
- University - 3 km
- Shopping mall - 350 meters
- Marina and coast - 4 km
New building location
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes