Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 419,153
About the complex
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest.
The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym.
Completion - December, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in an eco-friendly area, within walking distance of the forest, a few steps from schools and medical centers.
- Istanbul Airport - 10 minutes
- Belt highway - 10 minutes
- Levent - 15 minutes
- Maslak - 15 minutes
- Airport - 13 minutes
- Metro station - 10 minutes walk
- Shopping mall - 15 minutes
