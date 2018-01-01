Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 624,174
About the complex
We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river.
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna.
Completion - March, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Airport - 15 minutes
- Metro station - 5 minutes
- Bus stop - 1 minute
- TEM highway - 10 minutes
- Belgrade Forest - 1 minute
New building location
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
