  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey

Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 624,174
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river.

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna.

Completion - March, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 15 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • TEM highway - 10 minutes
  • Belgrade Forest - 1 minute
New building location
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Multi-storey residential complex in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stilnom ZhK - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Boomerang Residence in Tosmur, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 624,174
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Prime Garden Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Prime Garden Residence – a cozy complex surrounded by gardens in the most developed area of ObaComplex is a six-story house with a fenced area. On the ground floor there are social zones. Compact new project on 24 apartments with layouts 1 + 1, two-level 2 + 1 ( on the last floors ) and two-level 3 + 1 ( on the first floors ). The area of the apartment is from 50 to 127 m2. The apartments offer excellent views of the mountains, the sea, the fortress, gardens. The complex has the following infrastructure: outdoor pool, hammam, sauna, gym, playground, satellite TV, video surveillance cameras, electric generator. Completion of construction: March 2024.If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Both have the best Bahçeşehir and Ted colleges, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a Waldorf school, American college Amerikan Kültür is working. A beautiful promenade is equipped on the Oba Chai River. Both have bowling, volleyball and basketball courts, a football field, and tennis courts. On Mondays, a large farmers market is taking place in the Metro area.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh dorog E5 i E6
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 83 to 128m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Alya Four Seasons
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

This project provides to investors all benefits of an offplan project that is easy access to public transport, high population density and ROI.

Realting.com
Go