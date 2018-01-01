  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey

Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,328,078
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious modern villas with a picturesque view of the surroundings, parking spaces, heated swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating (remote control)
  • High-quality parquet
  • Automatic shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • University - 5.8 km
  • Nearest beach - 4.3 km
  • Nearest shop - 70 meters
  • Public transport stop - 400 meters
  • New Istanbul Airport - 94 km
New building location
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt na etape stroitelstva - 50 metrov ot plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Antalya, Turkey
Residential quarter Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,328,078
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

A new premium residential complex located in the Beilikjuzi region, the European part. 

The Beilikjuju district is a very promising and attractive region in terms of investment and economic growth through the construction of the “ Istanbul ” shipping channel project, designed to reduce the traffic of the Bosphorus Strait. 

The residential complex has excellent transport accessibility due to its close proximity to the main transport hubs, so you can easily get to any desired part of the city.

The facility is located near the coastline and marina, where nearby, on the streets there are cozy cafes and restaurants offering their visitors Turkish cuisine, as well as fish caught in the Sea of Marmara. 

External infrastructure: West Istanbul Marina yacht parking, yacht club, Medilife Beylikdüzü Hospital, Marmara Park shopping center, Gürpınar Futbol Sahas stadium, PİRİ REİS PARKI park

The project is a residential complex consisting of 72 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 2, the area of which varies from 105 to 270 square meters.  
Internal infrastructure: air conditioning, barbecue area, gym, laundry room, sauna, hammam, outdoor pool, decorative pools.
Residential complex New green residence with a swimming pool and a garden in a prestigious area, near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest.

The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in an eco-friendly area, within walking distance of the forest, a few steps from schools and medical centers.

  • Istanbul Airport - 10 minutes
  • Belt highway - 10 minutes
  • Levent - 15 minutes
  • Maslak - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 13 minutes
  • Metro station - 10 minutes walk
  • Shopping mall - 15 minutes
Residential complex Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Modern residential complex in a developed area, surrounded by nature. Endless green, waterways, inner garden in the courtyard, unique landscape, nature-friendly architecture. A deep blue lake in the heart of the forest.

The project includes: apartments, children's playground, fitness center, swimming pools, parking space, basketball court, tennis court, walking trails, and jogging track.

Installed video surveillance and thermal insulation systems.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Beykoz, the greenest region of Istanbul, has fascinating living areas. With its boutique life and unique nature, it is the most peaceful district in the city. All residents of Istanbul want to go to Beykoz for a peaceful environment. Here, you can live in nature without leaving the city, and reach your workplace without wasting time.

This project is a junction point of the European and Asian Side and provides easy access to Business Centers. It is 2.5 km from the FSM Bridge and 11 km from the Bosporus Bridge. Besides, it's possible to reach the European Side in 8 minutes with the ferry that leaves every 15 minutes.

Easy access to main roads, bridges, large shopping centers, brand-new cafés, gourmet restaurants, boutique shops, sports centers and educational facilities.

Realting.com
Go