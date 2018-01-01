Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,328,078
1 / 20
About the complex
We offer spacious modern villas with a picturesque view of the surroundings, parking spaces, heated swimming pools.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Underfloor heating (remote control)
- High-quality parquet
- Automatic shutters
- University - 5.8 km
- Nearest beach - 4.3 km
- Nearest shop - 70 meters
- Public transport stop - 400 meters
- New Istanbul Airport - 94 km
New building location
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes