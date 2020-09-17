  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Gazipasha

from € 116,630
About the complex

Investment project at the start of construction.

Initial contribution of 50%, the remaining installment amount in equal installments until the end of the construction period.

 

We are glad to present you a new investment project with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, only 700 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one eight-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 3982 m2. Number of apartments — 91.

  • Start date — 02/01/2023
  • End date of construction — 12/31/2023

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 51 m2
  • Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 100 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors

The new investment project in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Restaurant / Cafe
  • Cinema
  • Massage room
  • Steam room
  • Salt room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Billiards
  • Children's playroom
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 700 meters

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

 

Call or write on all issues of interest.

We will be happy to respond and advise.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 116 630
New building location
Gazipasa, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 10 000 m
Kindergarten 500 m
School 500 m
Shop 150 m
Sea 700 m
Transport stop 150 m
