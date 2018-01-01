  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika

Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 99,683
About the complex

Alanya

Avsallar district, LCD Carmel Twins apartment 14, Block A

Apartment 1 + 1

• Area: 44 m2

• 3rd floor / 9-story building /

• Cleaning

• Built-in kitchen

• Sun node - 1

• Balcony – 1

• Southwest

• Sea view

• Distance from the sea – 1.4 km.

• Shuttle to the sea, Fitness center, Open / Closed playground, Open parking, Generator, Outdoor pool, Indoor pool, Children's pool, Water park, Sauna, Turkish bath, Parnaya, Jacuzzi, Massage, Video surveillance, Concierge, Conversation / Barbecue, Chess on the court.

• Infrastructure: The complex is located 200 meters from the center of Avsallar, within walking distance of the store, schools, markets, cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, bars, public transport and the beach.

End of construction December 2023.

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1,4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 78.84 to 312.46 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Oba Oasis residence apartments for sale in Alanya, home away from home, the only place which won't make you feel homesick, at the skirts of powerful Taurus mountains facing the dazzling Alanya beaches only a few hundred meters away ....in Oba Oasis residence, facilities you can wake up with the breeze carrying mountain flower scents and enjoy the gardening carries the signature of art right in front of your balcony...   Oba Oasis residence for sale in Alanya is in an unbeatable location. The complex is just 600 meters from Mediterranean beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum and close to the pharmacy, restaurants, and shops. Oba Oasis close to Metro supermarket, Alanyum shopping mall and Koctas mall. Oba Oasis owns one of the largest outdoor swimming pools and habitat gardens in Alanya, every detail has been thought and organized to give you the most comfortable feeling. Oba Oasis consists of 11 blocks and a total of 176 apartments. There are 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom penthouse apartments in Oba Oasis. Oba Oasis apartments have many facilities such as sauna, water slide, a car parking area, barbeque, and 24/7 security.   Large swimming poolLarge landscaped gardenindoor poolSaunaGymCar parkingTennis courtBBQBasketball court     Oba Oasis residence is located in Oba, Alanya. Oba is the new elite center of Alanya, where a new municipality built, where many quality schools located. You can walk to the biggest hospital is just 5 minutes of walking and it is walking distance to restaurants and shops. The beach is only 800 meters from the Oba Oasis. Metro is 500 meters and Koctas is 100 meters from the complex. If you are searching for properties in Alanya Oba, please contact our sales team now! 
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%.  Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Airport, 30 km to Alanya-Gazipasa Airport, This Mahmutlar property is just 550 meters to the famous Barboros street and just 700 meters from the beach, and in 100 meters you can find all shops for your Daily needs like süpermarket, grocery shop, restaurants, hotels, restaurants, car rental, boutique, bakery, and cafes. pharmacy, butcher etc…   The project is built by well-known developer in Alanya and consist of three eleven-storey blocks in a total of 228 apartment including luxurious loft apartment and penthouses The residential complex has a well-designed garden, 24-hour security with video surveillance, beautiful landscaped common spaces, fantastic pool for the uses of resident, sun terraces which are perfect for relaxing and bronzed, gym for those who want to have a fit body and more   There are various types of apartments available, including homes with 1, 2,  bedrooms, and 1 or 2 bathrooms, with surfaces from 55 m² to 275 m². Apartments enjoy access to large terraces facing the sea, many of them with incredible panoramic views of the mountains, and social areas of the project. 1+1 Apartments are between 55 to 75 sqm, and the price starts from 42K euros to 65.500 Euros 2+1 penthouses are between 112 to 150 sqm, starts from 122500Euros to 142500 Euros Loft apartments are 124 sqm, the price is from 151K Euros, Swimming poolCinemaAquaparkBilliardIndoor swimming poolTable tennisTennis courtSaunaRelax roomVitamin cafeTurkish bathSalt roomFree WifiSteam roomPlaygroundGym24H Security Payment: 20% when the contract is signed, 18 months free installment payment. 3% discount on cash payment
