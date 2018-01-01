Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika

Mahmutlar, Turkey

The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%. Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Airport, 30 km to Alanya-Gazipasa Airport, This Mahmutlar property is just 550 meters to the famous Barboros street and just 700 meters from the beach, and in 100 meters you can find all shops for your Daily needs like süpermarket, grocery shop, restaurants, hotels, restaurants, car rental, boutique, bakery, and cafes. pharmacy, butcher etc… The project is built by well-known developer in Alanya and consist of three eleven-storey blocks in a total of 228 apartment including luxurious loft apartment and penthouses The residential complex has a well-designed garden, 24-hour security with video surveillance, beautiful landscaped common spaces, fantastic pool for the uses of resident, sun terraces which are perfect for relaxing and bronzed, gym for those who want to have a fit body and more There are various types of apartments available, including homes with 1, 2, bedrooms, and 1 or 2 bathrooms, with surfaces from 55 m² to 275 m². Apartments enjoy access to large terraces facing the sea, many of them with incredible panoramic views of the mountains, and social areas of the project. 1+1 Apartments are between 55 to 75 sqm, and the price starts from 42K euros to 65.500 Euros 2+1 penthouses are between 112 to 150 sqm, starts from 122500Euros to 142500 Euros Loft apartments are 124 sqm, the price is from 151K Euros, Swimming poolCinemaAquaparkBilliardIndoor swimming poolTable tennisTennis courtSaunaRelax roomVitamin cafeTurkish bathSalt roomFree WifiSteam roomPlaygroundGym24H Security Payment: 20% when the contract is signed, 18 months free installment payment. 3% discount on cash payment