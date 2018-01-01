Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 1,075,220
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool and a playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, cafes and restaurants, walking and jogging paths, a sauna, a hamam and massage rooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Coast - 10 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
  • Eurasia Canal - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 1 minute
  • Nearest airport - 30 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 50 minutes
  • Metro station and bus stop - 2 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes
New building location
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Acarlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

 

This project offers to you countryside feeling  and residence comfort meanwhile. Totally ready to move and first class finishing you can observe in each steps. Next to the largest and most prestigous villa compound of Istanbul. This project is suits to you if you would like meanwhile green&blue; desire a wealthy environment; neighbor to international schools etc.
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 179 m2. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a vital and central area in the heart of the city's vibrant commercial and economic activities. The project is within an area with a sophisticated infrastructure along the Bassin Express road. It is next to a vital transport network that connects it to all the city areas. It is an investment opportunity within the Guneshli area with a high-profit return and a rental guarantee. Title deeds are ready for delivery, suitable for conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
