Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 1,075,220
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool and a playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, cafes and restaurants, walking and jogging paths, a sauna, a hamam and massage rooms.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Coast - 10 minutes
- Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
- Eurasia Canal - 5 minutes
- Hospital - 1 minute
- Nearest airport - 30 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 50 minutes
- Metro station and bus stop - 2 minutes
- Shopping mall - 2 minutes
New building location
