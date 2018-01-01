Residential complex Istanbul

65% of our project, created on a total area of 25,000 m2, was designed as a landscape area.

Our spacious and planned types of apartments with a unique landscape look have been fully developed to bring you and your alienated peace of mind.

Consists of 304 residential and 70 commercial areas, consists of 8 different blocks of 3 types with options 2 + 1 and 3 + 1.

PROJECT ESPECTIVENESS

Our project with low-rise horizontal architecture has an aesthetic point of view, thanks to which you feel united with nature.

was designed.

In our social facilities in the project,

• Outdoor pool

• 2 indoor pools

• 2 fitness centers

• 2 Turkish baths

• 2 saunas

• Closed 3-story parking

• Playgrounds

• Camellias

• Internal communication system

• 24-hour video surveillance camera

• Generator

• Recreation areas

There are spacious living quarters that you fill with love.

This is the only and last elite project in the region, in which there are all these social facilities.

LOCATION

The project, which is located on the border of the Chinar Mahallesi and Ardychly districts and has a better place for your family, has more than 200 shops, shopping centers, hospitals, dentists, pharmacies and shops around it.

All your needs can be reached within walking distance of 24/7.

Commercial luxury facilities that will be implemented along with 70 different commercial facilities as part of our project.

Concepts will come true in the form of street stores only on the ground floor of your dream home.

• Shopping center Akbaty: 1 km ( 5 minutes )

• Hospital True Liv: 800 m ( 3 minutes )

• Aquadelphin: 2.7 km ( 6 min )

• Esenyurt State Hospital: 3.5 km ( 8 minutes )

• Medikana Hospital: 7 km ( 14 min )

• MediLife Hospital: 9.5 km ( 12 min )

• AVM Migros: 8.4 km ( 11 minutes )

• Marmara Park Shopping Center: 7.8 km ( 11 minutes )

• Marina: 13 km ( 15 minutes )

• 3rd airport: 36 km ( 30 min )

• TUYAP: 7.2 km ( 12 minutes )

• Torium AVM: 11 km ( 15 minutes )

TRANSPORT

E-5 and Metrobus: 4 km ( 7 minutes )

TEM: 900 m

Before the project, 7 different bus routes pass. With these lines;

• Improvisation

• Hunters

• Aksaray

• Bachechehir

• Bucky

• Buyukchekzhe

• In Bogazkyoy

You can get to the beach of Buyukchekjedzhe, Avjilar and Bakhcheshir on the minibus.