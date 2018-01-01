  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Istanbul

Residential complex Istanbul

Esenyurt, Turkey
from € 235,135
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Istanbul
1 / 39
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

65% of our project, created on a total area of 25,000 m2, was designed as a landscape area.
Our spacious and planned types of apartments with a unique landscape look have been fully developed to bring you and your alienated peace of mind.
Consists of 304 residential and 70 commercial areas, consists of 8 different blocks of 3 types with options 2 + 1 and 3 + 1.

PROJECT ESPECTIVENESS
Our project with low-rise horizontal architecture has an aesthetic point of view, thanks to which you feel united with nature.
was designed.
In our social facilities in the project,

• Outdoor pool
• 2 indoor pools
• 2 fitness centers
• 2 Turkish baths
• 2 saunas
• Closed 3-story parking
• Playgrounds
• Camellias
• Internal communication system
• 24-hour video surveillance camera
• Generator
• Recreation areas
There are spacious living quarters that you fill with love.
This is the only and last elite project in the region, in which there are all these social facilities.

LOCATION
The project, which is located on the border of the Chinar Mahallesi and Ardychly districts and has a better place for your family, has more than 200 shops, shopping centers, hospitals, dentists, pharmacies and shops around it.
All your needs can be reached within walking distance of 24/7.

Commercial luxury facilities that will be implemented along with 70 different commercial facilities as part of our project.
Concepts will come true in the form of street stores only on the ground floor of your dream home.

• Shopping center Akbaty: 1 km ( 5 minutes )
• Hospital True Liv: 800 m ( 3 minutes )
• Aquadelphin: 2.7 km ( 6 min )
• Esenyurt State Hospital: 3.5 km ( 8 minutes )
• Medikana Hospital: 7 km ( 14 min )
• MediLife Hospital: 9.5 km ( 12 min )
• AVM Migros: 8.4 km ( 11 minutes )
• Marmara Park Shopping Center: 7.8 km ( 11 minutes )
• Marina: 13 km ( 15 minutes )
• 3rd airport: 36 km ( 30 min )
• TUYAP: 7.2 km ( 12 minutes )
• Torium AVM: 11 km ( 15 minutes )

TRANSPORT
E-5 and Metrobus: 4 km ( 7 minutes )
TEM: 900 m
Before the project, 7 different bus routes pass. With these lines;
• Improvisation
• Hunters
• Aksaray
• Bachechehir
• Bucky
• Buyukchekzhe
• In Bogazkyoy
You can get to the beach of Buyukchekjedzhe, Avjilar and Bakhcheshir on the minibus.

New building location
Esenyurt, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v istoricheskom centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from € 235,135
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

High quality apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city for sale.

The project consists of three blocks: a hotel, which will be ready in November, and 2 residential buildings - block B completed and block A in the beginning of construction. In addition, cafes and restaurants will be created in the project.

Almost all apartments in Block A are two-bedroom and each has a balcony.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The apartments have high quality finishing and smart home system.

In the center of the complex there is a green area with places for recreation, stores, cafes and areas for events.

Advantages
  • At the price starting from 549,000 there is 25% discount on payment at once, with the installment payment maximum discount of 20%.
  • Payments can be made in U.S. dollars. No risk associated with the use of national currency
  • No need to be in Turkey and know the Turkish language
  • Visa-free travel to 100+ countries. Including Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Japan
  • Ability to obtain a U.S. visa. Holder of Turkish citizenship can apply for a Schengen visa, a U.S. visa or EU residency
  • Passports for the whole family. Along with the main investor, the spouse and children under 18 will receive citizenship at the same time
  • No need to prove the origin of funds or stable income
  • No need to become a tax resident
  • Property can be sold after 3 years, passports will remain forever
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Şişli district, on the European side of the city. It is the business, cultural and commercial center of Istanbul.

The business districts of Fulya, Esentepe, Cumhuriyet and Levent can be reached in 9 minutes by car. Here you will find skyscrapers and office buildings with representative offices of banks and Turkish and international companies.

The popular Taksim and Nisantashi districts, with their expensive shopping streets, restaurants, museums and galleries, can be reached by car in 10 minutes.

Nearby there is one of the largest shopping centers in Europe - Cevahir, which can be reached on foot in less than 20 minutes.

The waterfront area with Dolmabahce Palace, Maçka Park, Kabataş Marina and Vodafone Stadium is less than a 10-minute drive from the project.

Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district can be reached in 17 minutes by car. Istanbul International Airport is 30 minutes away.
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
-Each and every apartment in Litore residence its own touch. Blessed with a sunny perspective, this exceptional 110 sqm residence offers peace, space, light and convenience without compromise. it is a short walk to the beach. This is an exceptional opportunity to buy one of last 16 apartments with contemporary design in Kargicak Alanya. Buyers can also choose 4 bedroom penthouse apartment wıth stunning panoramic sea and banana gardens. The modernly designed layout and double glazed large colorful windows provide abundant natural light and harmony throughout the project. Alanya Kargicak Area is one of new development area with modern and luxury development in nature. You can enjoy biking and walk among the banana garden with peace and a short walk you can enjoy Mediterranean. The biggest hotel in Alanya is building in the area and Golf course is opening soon. The complex exists in two blocks and 40 apartments and penthouse. The complex offers 24 hours security, swimming pool,  outside jacuzzi, table tennis and sauna. After Gym or walking around the green area, enjoy your breakfast on the large terrace with nice view. This modern apartment is ideal for an old couple who would like to enjoy life in a peaceful area.  Features of Litore residencePower Generator Air conditioning New build Double Glazing Lift Bathroom Floor Heating Free internet Table tennis Billiard Swimming pool
Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
-Stay Suit Residence; a peaceful life in nature! We are proud to offer you this under Construction Project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya. This Project located up on a hill in the Kargicak area, just 1800 meters from the beach. Stay Suit residence offer peace in nature. The complex surrounded by nature, fantastic garden and allow you to enjoy the Mediterranean sea view. General Features of Stay Suit ResidenceStay Suit residence consist of 175 apartments in 4 floors. The complex offers everything for your comfort and relaxes such as infinity swimming pool, pergola, jacuzzi, 24 hours security and free wifi. After swimming in the pool you enjoy the sea view in your balcony. ApartmentsThe complex is presented apartments of various layouts such as studio, one-bedroom, and 2 bedrooms apartments. Studio apartments are starting from 32sqm., a bathroom, and a terrace One-bedroom apartment from 45 M2 to 84M2 with a living room and open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a terrace. 2 bedroom apartments with an area of 42sqm to 79 m2 with 2 bedrooms, a terrace, and a bathroom. Why buy Stay Suit Residence-Very attractive prices -Up to 6 months installment -Long-time and short term rental possibility Location in AlanyaThe location of Stay Suit residence is amazing. The complex is located just 1800 meter from the beach, nicely located upon the small hill so you are having fantastic sea and nature view, 25 km from Gazipasa -Alanya International Airport, 130 km from Antalya Airport.  Kargıcak has known 5-star luxury hotels and villa area and just 14 km far from Alanya centrum and it takes about 20 minutes by car. RentingStay Suite Residence has a great opportunity for renting out since there are full facilities for holidaymakers. Basic Apartment Alanya real estate can help you rent out your property for short term and long term
Realting.com
Go